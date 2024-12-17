Ho Chi Minh City’s key transport projects urged to expedite progress

Several key transport projects like the Nguyen Van Linh - Nguyen Huu Tho intersection underpass in District 7 and the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway must ensure the disbursement of public investment funds in 2024.

The Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on December 16 announced that Deputy Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai assigned relevant departments, agencies and units to urgently accelerate the progress of these projects, aiming at ensuring the disbursement of public investment funds in 2024.

In particular, as for the project to build an overpass and a tunnel at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in District 7, the Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the municipal Department of Transport to quickly approve the traffic organization plan and perform issuance of building permits for the remaining components.

The project must be completed and its tunnel must be opened to traffic by December 31, 2024. The acceptance plan should also be built towards the entire project’s official operation in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the South Saigon Traffic Police Team will coordinate with the Traffic Safety Board to regulate traffic, and ensure safety and convenience for vehicles passing through the construction area.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade will work with Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation and related units to accelerate the construction of a 400kVA substation to ensure stable power supply for the pump station, lighting system and cameras serving the project.

The Traffic Safety Board required contractors to mobilize personnel and equipment to diligently work in three to four shifts in compensation for delays and ensure the project's completion.

Perspective view of the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway after completion.

Regarding the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway project, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested the Planning and Architecture Department of Ho Chi Minh City to urgently complete the planning adjustment and architectural selection related to the project route, and report the results to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before December 21, 2024.

The municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment will coordinate with the Planning and Architecture Department and Cu Chi District to review the land use status, suggest investment policies for the resettlement project serving the expressway, and complete it before December 20, 2024.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is responsible for promptly putting forward the policy of adjusting the 1/2,000-scale subdivision planning projects and related plans approved by the Prime Minister.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport was assigned to accelerate the progress of component projects as previously directed, aiming to complete the related procedures before December 20, 2024.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong