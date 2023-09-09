Ho Chi Minh City, Zhejiang (China) promote investment, trade

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung yesterday received Gao Xingfu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of Zhejiang on his working trip to the city.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung said that Ho Chi Minh City has had deep relationships with localities of China. Of these, eight among are HCMC's sister cities.

Ho Chi Minh City has always been concerned about and highly appreciated cooperation ties with China’s localities to promote exchange and learn about experiences in state management and socio-economic development.

For the side of Zhejiang Province, Mr. Gao Xingfu affirmed that leaders of the locality always respect cooperation relations with Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Therefore, the visit aimed at boosting investment and trade between the two countries in general and between Zhejiang Province and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.