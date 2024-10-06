Ho Chi Minh City, World Economic Forum actualize cooperative connections

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday received Professor Klaus Schwab, the founder and President of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

At the reception, Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed pleasure at the working trip of Professor Klaus Schwab to Ho Chi Minh City and thanked him for his dedication to the establishment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in HCMC. The city leader hoped that the center would become a bridge between Vietnam and the WEF, as well as actualize cooperative connections between Ho Chi Minh City and the World Economic Forum.



Professor Klaus Schwab highly appreciated the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City and is honored to be a part of its growth. The Fourth Industrial Revolution Center is an opportunity for the WEF and Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen cooperation. The WEF has been looking forward to supporting the city in the development of human resources and green transformation in the near future.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Professor Klaus Schwab, the founder and President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, Professor Klaus Schwab expressed his desire for the participation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2025.

At the working session, both sides discussed strategies of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) transformation, social startups, smart urban development and human resource training in the context of maintaining Vietnam's traditional culture.

According to Professor Schwab, Ho Chi Minh City needs to drive to reform education and facilitate lifelong learning.

Regarding the development of artificial intelligence (AI), it is essential to foster technical knowledge along with innovative skills. The World Economic Forum guarantees to collaborate with Ho Chi Minh City in implementing cooperation programs.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai was unanimous with Professor Klaus Schwab's statements and suggestions aligned with the development direction of Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City is now focusing on building a model of a global city to keep up with the trends of other cities around the world. During the development process, the city has always listened to experts' opinions on formulating policies.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expected that Ho Chi Minh City would receive supports from the World Economic Forum in general and Professor Klaus Schwab in particular for the city's sustainable development transition.

Additionally, Chairman Phan Van Mai desired that collaboration between the WEF and Ho Chi Minh City would achieve positive results through the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center. Thereby, Ho Chi Minh City can learn and apply achievements in the terms of technology, culture and society.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong