Ho Chi Minh City, Urumqi (China) forge ties

On November 28, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, welcomed a delegation from the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, led by Mr. Zhang Zhu, Deputy Secretary of Xinjiang and Secretary of Urumqi City (China), during their visit to HCMC.

Mr. Zhang Zhu expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from HCMC leaders, noting that this was the first visit by a delegation from Xinjiang to Vietnam. The visit aimed to strengthen cooperation between the two localities, contributing to the overall partnership and development of both countries, while implementing agreements made by their high-level leaders.

An overview of the meeting

Xinjiang, located in western China, plays a crucial role in supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Urumqi, as the capital and economic-cultural hub of Xinjiang, serves as a key link connecting East Asia, Central Asia, Russia, and Eastern Europe, with 20 railway lines connecting 19 countries.

Mr. Zhang Zhu expressed optimism about the potential for collaboration, citing many shared characteristics between HCMC and Urumqi. He proposed enhancing people-to-people exchanges, sharing innovations, promoting economic cooperation, and starting collaboration through tourism.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai presents souvenir to Mr. Zhang Zhu.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai thanked Mr. Zhang Zhu for providing detailed insights into Xinjiang. He agreed with the proposal to strengthen local cooperation, highlighting the importance of collaboration in scientific and technological development as well as cultural exchanges between their communities.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed admiration for China’s advancements in technology, particularly in high-speed rail, and expressed interest in collaborating on high-tech agriculture. He also suggested further exchanges and learning opportunities between officials from both localities.

Mr. Zhang Zhu presents souvenir to Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.

He emphasized the importance of deepening ties and increasing delegation exchanges to foster mutual understanding and substantive partnerships. He believed that, within the framework of comprehensive cooperation outlined by their national leaders, the two localities could establish a meaningful and effective relationship. He envisioned Urumqi becoming the 59th locality to establish a sister-city relationship with HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai congratulated Xinjiang on its socio-economic achievements, acknowledging the efforts of its leadership and people. He expressed his wish for continued development and prosperity in Xinjiang, bringing greater happiness and well-being to its residents.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan