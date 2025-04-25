Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board established

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a decision to establish the municipal Urban Development Management Board, which is a public non-business unit under the People's Committee.

This information was provided by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the morning of April 25.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board is responsible for consulting the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on managing and overseeing investment in the development of urban areas in accordance with approved plans and policies.

Additionally, the public non-business unit is tasked with directly implementing technical and social infrastructure projects, compensation, site clearance and resettlement using state budget and other legal sources of capital.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board is formed by merging the Management Board of the Thu Thiem Urban Development Area and the Management Board of the Northwest Urban Development Area, as well as taking over certain functions, personnel, finances and assets from the Management Board of Investment and Construction of the New Urban Area in the South of Ho Chi Minh City after its dissolution.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board is responsible for directly implementing technical and social infrastructure projects, compensation, site clearance and resettlement using state budget and other legal sources of capital. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In the initial phase, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board will oversee three major urban areas, including Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the North Western Urban Area of Ho Chi Minh City and the New Urban Area in the South of the city.

In the near future, the unit will expand its scope to other urban areas across the city, including those developed under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model, which integrates urban growth with public transportation.

The HCMC Urban Development Management Board will operate under a financially autonomous mechanism, with its own legal status and an official seal for specific legal documents, with funding sourced from the state budget, service revenues, investment cooperation and other legal income sources.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will allocate the number of civil servants annually based on the approved staffing plan.

The unit includes a head, deputy heads and nine specialized departments, including Office Administration, Finance and Accounting, Investment Planning, Public-Private Partnerships, Urban Planning and Architecture, Housing Development and Resettlement, Infrastructure and TOD Management, Technical Project Management and Consulting and Investment.

The handover of organization, assets, personnel and records from the three former units will be completed within three months from the effective date of the decision before June 1, 2025.

During this handover period, the former units still operate. Official seals will be revoked in accordance with regulations once the handover is finalized.

Ho Chi Minh City will implement the retention of position-related allowances in accordance with Decree 178/2024/ND-CP for leadership adjustments after restructuring.

The newly-established HCMC Urban Development Management Board is a concrete step in implementing National Assembly Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms for the city, heading to streamline the administrative apparatus, enhancing operational efficiency and promoting comprehensive, modern and professional urban planning and management.

The HCMC Urban Development Management Board serves not only as the unique focal point for urban development management but also plays a key role in increasingly monitoring and accelerating the progress of key projects, thereby contributing to the city’s sustainable development.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong