Ho Chi Minh City tops participation in online law contest

Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest number of participants in the nationwide online "Learning about the Constitution and the Law" contest, which attracted more than 2.58 million entries from across Vietnam during its 45-day run.

The Ministry of Justice has announced that the online competition “Learning about the Constitution and the Law,” hosted on the National Law Portal, concluded after 45 days, attracting 2,584,819 participants nationwide.

Participation was particularly strong among central ministries and agencies. The Ministry of Public Security recorded the highest number of entries with 175,817 participants, followed by the Ministry of National Defence with 72,475 and the Ministry of Education and Training with 60,669. Other notable contributors included the Ministry of Health (19,729 participants), the Ministry of Finance (10,210), the Supreme People’s Procuracy (4,901), and the Ministry of Justice (4,563).

At the local level, all 34 provinces and centrally governed cities took part in the competition, underscoring broad nationwide engagement. Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest participation with 349,729 entries, followed by Hanoi with 201,573 and Hai Phong with 172,045.

Other localities posting strong participation figures included Bac Ninh (146,593 participants), Quang Ngai (141,974), Ninh Binh (77,866), Dong Nai (70,472), Da Nang (67,905), Son La (62,168), and An Giang (61,990), according to the contest organizers.

A notable highlight of the contest was the participation of people from all 54 of the nation's ethnic groups. Aggregated data shows that 25,793 ethnic minority individuals took part, demonstrating that the contest's reach extended to diverse regions rather than being concentrated solely in urban areas. Participants include members of ethnic minority groups such as the O Du, Brau, Ro Mam, Pu Peo, Si La, Ngai, Cong, Bo Y, Co Lao, Lo Lo, Mang, Lu, Chut, Pa Then, La Ha, and La Hu.

The contest also attracted 1,845 people with disabilities, 1,222 elderly citizens, and 14,757 people reintegrating into the community.

According to the plan, the wrap-up and award ceremony will be held during the first week of November in observance of Vietnam Law Day 2026.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan