A Hanoi court on November 16 sentenced Pho Duc Nam, known as Mr. Pips, and Le Khac Ngo, alias Mr. Hunter, to life imprisonment for their roles in a massive investment fraud scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims of nearly VND1.56 trillion.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, known as Shark Binh, received a 10-year prison sentence for money laundering.

After nearly three weeks of hearings and deliberations, the Hanoi People's Court handed down sentences to all 188 defendants in the case. Nam was sentenced to life imprisonment for fraud and an additional 12 years for money laundering, while Ngo received life imprisonment for fraud and 11 years for money laundering. Under the combined sentences, both will serve life terms.

Binh was sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering. The remaining 185 defendants received sentences ranging from 36 months' imprisonment, suspended, to 20 years behind bars.

Defendants at the court

According to the court's findings in the first phase of the trial, the defendants lured 916 victims into investing more than VND1.7 trillion in international stock and foreign exchange trading platforms operated by networks controlled by Nam and Ngo. Investors managed to withdraw and recover more than VND163 billion, while nearly VND1.56 trillion was misappropriated.

On civil liability, the court identified Nam as the principal offender and ordered him to pay more than VND820 billion in compensation. Ngo, who played the second-most prominent role, was ordered to pay more than VND500 billion. Other members of Nam's network were held jointly liable for the remaining compensation of more than VND200 billion.

The court said the proceedings had uncovered additional offenses, individuals involved, and potential victims that had yet to be fully investigated. Investigators have separated the relevant evidence and materials for further examination in the second phase of the case.

Before the verdict was announced, the court said it had received complaints from more than 100 additional individuals. Their submissions will be forwarded to the police investigation agency for review as part of the next phase.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan