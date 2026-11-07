Digital technology violations face fines of up to US$7,814

Government Decree No. 401/2026/ND-CP, effective November 22, sets fines of up to VND100 million (US$3,907) for individuals and VND200 million (US$7,814) for organizations committing administrative violations in the digital technology industry.

The maximum fine for an individual committing an administrative violation in the digital technology industry is VND100 million and VND200 million for an organization.

Digital technology products on display at the 2026 National Digital Transformation Day. Photo: SGGP

On behalf of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed and issued Government Decree No. 401/2026/ND-CP, which stipulates penalties for administrative violations in the digital technology industry.

According to the Decree, the maximum fine for an individual committing an administrative violation in the digital technology industry is VND100 million and VND200 million for an organization.

Any failure to comply with regulations governing the provision, updating, connection, or sharing of data within the digital technology industry database shall incur an administrative fine ranging from VND10 million to VND60 million.

For violations concerning prohibited acts within the digital technology industry, the Decree stipulates a fine ranging from VND90 million to VND140 million for any of the following actions, specifically obstructing lawful activities or supporting unlawful activities within the digital technology industry:

· Intentionally and unlawfully obstructing research and development, design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, verification, packaging, or other production tasks related to hardware products, in accordance with laws on the digital technology industry;

· Intentionally and unlawfully obstructing research and development, analysis, creation, design, programming, testing, verification, packaging, or other production tasks related to software products and digital content, in accordance with laws on the digital technology industry;

· Intentionally and unlawfully obstructing the provision of consulting, design, installation, integration, management, operation, training, digitization, data processing, warranty, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, publishing, distribution, or delivery of digital technology products and services, in accordance with laws on the digital technology industry;

· Intentionally assisting organizations or individuals in carrying out prohibited acts within the digital technology industry by providing, transferring, distributing, leasing, or authorizing the use of digital technology products or services.

The Decree also stipulates a fine ranging from VND140 million to VND170 million for the use of digital technology products or services to commit acts prohibited by the laws on the digital technology industry, provided that such acts are not subject to penalties under other specialized laws.

A fine ranging from VND170 million to VND200 million will be imposed for abusing digital technology activities to infringe on national defense, national security, ethnic and national interests, public order and safety, morality, public interests, human rights, citizens' rights, human health and life, or the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations.

The Decree stipulates a fine ranging from VND150 million to VND200 million for acts such as providing dishonest information, using invalid documentation, or engaging in fraudulent practices within an application with the intent of securing incentives or support for large-scale projects involving the production of key digital technology products or the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, as governed by laws on the digital technology industry and other relevant legislation—provided that such acts do not warrant criminal prosecution.

Decree 401/2026 takes effect on November 22, 2026.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan