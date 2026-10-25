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Construction begins on housing project for police officers in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

A new housing project featuring 631 apartments was launched in Ho Chi Minh City to provide social and commercial housing for People's Public Security officers, ensuring stable living conditions for the force.

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Groundbreaking ceremony held for People's Public Security forces housing project (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with Confitech Thu Duc Joint Stock Company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 25 in Ho Chi Minh City for a housing construction project serving the People’s Public Security forces, located at 15/6C Dang Van Bi Street, Thu Duc Ward.

The project covers a total area of approximately 8,323 square meters, featuring two 20-story residential towers with two basement levels, providing a total of 631 apartments. Among these, 451 are social housing units, and 180 are commercial units.

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Senior Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Lieutenant General Dang Hong Duc, Deputy Minister of Public Security, stated that the Ministry of Public Security consistently pays close attention to the material and spiritual lives of officers and soldiers, particularly regarding housing development for the armed police forces.

He emphasized that this serves as an important foundation to help officers and soldiers stabilize their lives, remain committed to their work, and successfully fulfill their duties in safeguarding national security, maintaining social order and safety, and serving the people.

Mr. Nguyen Tang Hai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Confitech Thu Duc Joint Stock Company, stated that the investor commits to ensuring construction quality, safety, and progress, while working closely with relevant agencies to hand over the apartments to officers and soldiers as scheduled.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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housing project police officers Ministry of Public Security People’s Public Security forces

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