Vietnam plans fully online traffic violation processing through VNeTraffic

Vietnam’s Traffic Police Department is developing a fully digital system for handling traffic violations, allowing motorists to receive violation notices, confirm or dispute alleged offences, and pay fines through the VNeTraffic application.

The initiative is being developed alongside proposed amendments to the Law on Handling of Administrative Violations, which the 16th National Assembly is scheduled to discuss at its second session.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat, Head of the Legal Communications and Traffic Accident Investigation Division under the Traffic Police Department at the Ministry of Public Security, outlined the proposed system in an interview with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Two options for motorists receiving violation notices

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat said that although Vietnam already offers end-to-end online public services for paying traffic fines, the current process still creates difficulties for both motorists and law enforcement officers.

When electronic equipment detects a traffic violation, authorities must notify the vehicle owner, who is then required to visit a traffic police office to establish who was driving at the time of the offence.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat

Police subsequently prepare a violation record. However, even motorists who wish to pay their fines immediately must wait until any required explanations have been submitted and an official penalty decision has been issued.

A recent inspection by the head of the Traffic Police Department found large numbers of people visiting violation-processing offices, resulting in considerable time spent travelling and waiting, Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat said.

The proposed digital model aims to address these shortcomings by moving the entire process onto VNeTraffic.

Upon receiving a violation notice, vehicle owners will be able to review the alleged offence and choose whether to accept or dispute it.

Those who accept the notice will receive a payment document based on the recorded violation, along with information on the number of points to be deducted from their driving licenses. The application will connect with banking services to facilitate payment.

Those who contest a notice will be able to select the relevant reason, including identifying another person as the driver, reporting that the vehicle does not belong to them, or disputing details such as its color or license plate.

Motorists will also be able to raise other grounds for objection, such as malfunctioning traffic lights that may have resulted in an alleged offence, or submit images and videos to demonstrate that they did not violate traffic regulations.

Where users declare that they were not the owners of the vehicles involved, traffic police will conduct further verification.

Existing infrastructure could support early rollout

The proposed system would rely on electronic evidence collected through professional technical equipment, including traffic cameras.

More than four million traffic order and safety violations had been recorded since the beginning of 2026, Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat said, adding that the digital process could substantially reduce travel time and costs for the public.

Online handling would also improve transparency and public accountability by reducing the need for direct contact between motorists and law enforcement officers.

Traffic police officers monitor vehicles through the camera system at the Traffic Police Department’s Command and Information Center.

The procedures are designed to be straightforward for most users. Older people and those unfamiliar with digital applications could seek assistance from their children or grandchildren, or continue visiting violation-processing offices to pay fines under the existing system.

Colonel Nguyen Quang Nhat said the department already had the modern, integrated infrastructure needed to introduce the model.

It is implementing Prime Ministerial Decision No.456/QD-TTg, approving a project to build a data center for traffic management, monitoring, violation handling and traffic operations for 2026-2030, with a vision to 2050.

The department has established a central data management and exploitation center at the Ministry of Public Security and is developing corresponding centers at provincial and municipal levels.

More than 11 million existing VNeTraffic accounts, with further growth expected, would also provide a foundation for implementation, he said.

Once the amended Law on Handling of Administrative Violations is passed by the National Assembly, the department will advise on the issuance of relevant decrees and circulars to enable the system's early introduction.

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan