The Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association is bringing together highly qualified lawyers to help shape policy, support major projects, and contribute to the city's development goals.

Lawyer Ha Hai has been elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association for the 2026–2031 term during the organization’s first congress.

Lawyer Ha Hai has been elected Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association for the 2026–2031 term

Speaking after his election, Chairman Ha Hai affirmed the association’s commitment to building a high-caliber legal workforce that meets international standards. The effort is designed to support operations at the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City and ensure the bar association plays a substantive role in shaping the policies and regulatory mechanisms needed for the city’s next phase of growth.

Lawyer Ha Hai revealed that the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association plans to strengthen its role in legislative drafting and judicial reform by forming specialized expert groups across distinct practice areas and drawing directly on members' field experience, Chairman Ha Hai said.

Under the plan, the association will submit detailed policy reviews to state authorities featuring regulatory impact assessments, analyses of existing bottlenecks, and actionable recommendations ensuring its input is grounded in practical reality.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association also pointed to the upcoming Law on Urban Development as a vital legal foundation for Ho Chi Minh City’s expanding development space. He noted that lawyers are uniquely positioned to contribute to the process, given their command of both legal frameworks and the real-world challenges facing projects, businesses, and residents.

The Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association will proactively establish an expert group focused on urban development, urban planning, and land issues, and will organize several seminars.

Good lawyers provide consultation to students from Vietnam College of Industry and Commerce. Photo: SGGP

Additionally, he said, the association stands ready to provide input, offer critical feedback, and deliver consultancy services from the very early stages of drafting regulatory guidelines and pilot mechanisms. Ho Chi Minh City currently has many lawyers and legal practice organizations with a certain level of experience in this field; however, in terms of scale and depth of expertise, they do not yet fully meet the requirements. The primary gaps lie in experience with complex transactions, familiarity with international practices, and proficiency in cross-border litigation and arbitration.

To develop a larger pool of highly qualified lawyers, the association will implement a long-term strategy built on three pillars. First, the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association will review, inventory, and categorize lawyers currently practicing in the fields of finance, investment, and international trade.

Second, the association will organize in-depth professional development programs, collaborating with international organizations, universities, and foreign bar associations to enhance legal expertise.

Third, the association will encourage and support young lawyers in engaging with international standards, including participation in training courses on financial law, international arbitration, and cross-border dispute resolution.

The Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association will focus on fostering an environment that provides lawyers with more practical experience, facilitates connections with international experts, and assists legal practice organizations in building their internal capacity.

Resolution 98/2025 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council serves as a significant document designed to encourage and support lawyers in contributing to the city’s economic, cultural, and social development programs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association is rolling out a set of concrete action plans, starting with assembling a roster of seasoned lawyers specializing in investment, finance, land, administrative law, and international trade. The team will take on assignments from city leadership, including policy research, regulatory reviews, and drafting legal documents.

Furthermore, a mechanism for task commissioning and close, two-way coordination will be established. The association will proactively collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice to compile a list of key legal documents, investment projects, or significant administrative disputes that require input from lawyers at the earliest possible stage.

Additionally, there will be a focus on enhancing accountability and the quality of advisory and consultative services. Every contribution, critique, or piece of advice provided by member lawyers must be grounded in sound legal reasoning and remain closely aligned with practical realities.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association comprises nearly 11,000 official lawyers (accounting for 45 percent of the total number of lawyers nationwide) and approximately 6,000 individuals undergoing legal practice training. There are 2,465 legal practice organizations. In 2025, the total revenue generated by these organizations exceeded VND3.2 trillion (US$127 million).

By Phuong Loan - Translated by Anh Quan