HCMC allocates VND15 billion to support post-storm recovery in central provinces

The Party Committee, Government, and People of Ho Chi Minh City have allocated VND15 billion (US$569,000) to support residents in the North Central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Tri in recovering from the severe damage caused by storm Bualoi.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan presents gifts to students affected by storm Bualoi in Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 7, a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan, visited and extended support to residents affected by recent storms and flooding in Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces.

Joining the delegation was Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

In Ha Tinh Province, on behalf of the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan presented VND10 billion (US$379,297) to support residents in overcoming the aftermath of storm Bualoi.

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health also presented medical supply kits to the Ha Tinh Provincial Department of Health.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan presents VND10 billion from the Party Committee, Government, and People of Ho Chi Minh City to support residents of Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the delegation provided VND300 million (US$11,379) to Thach Thang Primary School in Thach Lac Commune and another VND300 million to Tan Vinh Secondary School in Tran Phu Ward to help the schools resume teaching and learning activities as soon as possible.

In Thach Lac Commune, the delegation provided VND30 million (US$1,135) each to 10 households whose homes were severely damaged. Twenty gift packages, valued at VND2 million (US$76) each, were also distributed to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The delegation further allocated VND70 million (US$2,650) to help rebuild the completely collapsed home of Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh, a 73-year-old beneficiary of social welfare in particularly difficult circumstances.

The HCMC delegation presents medical supply kits to the Ha Tinh Provincial Department of Health. (Photo: SGGP0

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan, stated that the VND10 billion (US$379,015) in aid reflects Ho Chi Minh City's commitment to supporting practical initiatives such as repairing and rebuilding homes and schools, as well as assisting policy beneficiary families and low-income households. The goal is to help residents quickly stabilize their lives in the aftermath of the storm.

Mr. Nguyen Hong Linh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ha Tinh People's Committee, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the timely and meaningful support from the Party Committee, Government, and People of Ho Chi Minh City.

He emphasized that the assistance was not only material in nature but also a profound source of encouragement, helping Ha Tinh overcome current challenges and swiftly restore livelihoods and local production.

The delegation also provides financial support to two schools that were affected by storm Bualoi helping them resume teaching and learning activities. (Photo: SGGP)

According to official statistics, storm Bualoi caused more than VND6 trillion (US$228 million) in damages in Ha Tinh Province, with over 91,000 houses unroofed and damaged and 75 percent of schools affected.

With the support of localities across the country, including significant contributions from Ho Chi Minh City, the province is urgently working to overcome the aftermath and restore normal life for its residents.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited Quang Tri Province to offer encouragement and deliver VND5 billion (US$189,640) in support to help residents recover from the devastation caused by storm Bualoi.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also presented medical supply kits to the Quang Tri Provincial Department of Health.

During the visit, the delegation provided VND30 million (US$1,138) each to 10 households whose homes were severely damaged and VND70 million (US$2,655) each to support the reconstruction of two houses that had completely collapsed.

The delegation presents VND70 million in financial support to the family of Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan emphasized that for many years, Ho Chi Minh City has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of the Central region in facing natural disasters and storms.

In total, the Party Committee, Government, and People of Ho Chi Minh City have directly handed over VND15 billion (US$569,000) to the people of Ha Tinh and Quang Tri. This timely support reflects the city’s deep affection and commitment to helping Central Vietnam’s residents recover from natural disasters and restore their lives.

Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation delivers gifts to underprivileged students in Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation extends support for home repair efforts to local residents in need. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers gifts to underprivileged students in Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents express gratitude and happiness upon receiving assistance for home repairs. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh