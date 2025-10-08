Paperless format to be applied at First HCMC Party Deputies Congress

The First Party Deputies Congress for the 2025–2030 term will adopt a paperless format, except for confidential documents.

Each deputy is allowed to bring a tablet for digitally accessing all congress-related information and documents during the congress. As for confidential documents, delegates are required to handle and safeguard them in accordance with the Law on State Secrets Protection.

On October 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a press conference to announce details of the congress.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong debates with delegates before the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)



Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc presided over the press conference.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The press conference aimed to provide accurate and timely information, create favorable conditions for the media to effectively disseminate and widely publicize key contents related to the First Party Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure among officials, Party members and the public.

The congress will take place from October 13 to October 15.

Representatives of the press agencies attend the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Earlier, the Executive Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee announced the congress will see the participation of 550 deputies, divided into 12 groups.

On October 11 and October 12, deputies will participate in pre-congress activities, including tours to several exemplary projects in Ho Chi Minh City, such as Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien), the Hung Kings Memorial, Zalo’s headquarters (VNG Campus Building) and the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.

Delegates attend the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

They will also visit and interact with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2 Command, tour Gemalink Port and Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Zone, as well as visit Becamex Binh Duong Industrial Zone and Binh Duong Ward Convention and Exhibition Center.

On the morning of October 13, deputies will attend the preparatory session of the congress. On October 14 and the morning of October 15, they will participate in the official sessions and the closing ceremony.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong