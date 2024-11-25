Ho Chi Minh City to host New Generation concert

The Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will host the New Generation concert on November 30.

The concert features conductor Wojciech Czepiel from Poland, who will lead the Conservatory's youth orchestra, alongside two talented young artists comprising Violinist Pham Dinh Minh and Clarinetist Hoang Ngoc Anh Quan.

Meritorious Artist Tran Vuong Thach will serve as the artistic director. Conductor Wojciech Czepiel began his conducting career in 1981 at the Krakow Academy of Music and has held numerous important roles in various orchestras in Poland, including the Krakow Philharmonic and the Baltic Symphony Orchestra.

He also spent over ten years as the artistic director and conductor of the Lebanon Symphony Orchestra, contributing to elevating the artistic standards of orchestras.

On this occasion, conductor Wojciech Czepiel has been mentoring the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory's youth orchestra.

Adam Mickiewicz Institute, specializing in promoting and introducing Polish culture, funded by the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage and the Warsaw Music Organization accompanied the conductor to enhance the quality of classical music training for young artists at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music.

By Bao Lam- Translated by Huyen Huong