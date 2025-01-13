Ho Chi Minh City strives to eliminate 323 temporary housing by April 30, 2025

Ho Chi Minh City is set to build and repair 323 temporary and dilapidated houses by April 30, 2025.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to implement the movement “Eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses” in Ho Chi Minh City by 2025.

The city strives to complete the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses for poor households, near-poor households and families of those who have contributed to the country and are facing housing difficulties or living in substandard housing by April 30 this year.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The construction cost is estimated at VND80 million (US$3.1 million) per gratitude house and VND60 million (US$2.4 million) per charity house, excepting Can Gio and Nha Be districts with VND90 million (US$3.5 million) per gratitude house and VND70 million (US$2.7 million) per charity house.

The cost of repairing is VND64 million (US$2.5 million) a gratitude house, and VND48 million (US$1.9 million) a charity house.

A representative of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City stated that through the movement's implementation, the committee received over VND26 billion (US$1 million) in support.

Currently, districts have proactively completed 16 out of the 323 houses.

By Nguyen An- Translated by Huyen Huong