Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with Chinese localities

Chairman Phan Van Mai gives a gift to Deputy Head Fu ZiYing

Yesterday evening, Chairman Phan Van Mai received a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress of China led by Deputy Head Fu ZiYing.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai welcomed the delegation to visit Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, and expressed his belief that the visit would bring good results for the relationship between the two countries, including the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, the Party Committee, the administration and dwellers in Ho Chi Minh City always attach importance to maintaining and developing relations with ministries and localities of China.

He stressed that the Party Committee, the administration and dwellers in the southern metropolis wish to closely coordinate with China to fully implement the strategic orientations and common perceptions, and important agreements reached between the high-level leaders of the two parties and the two countries, including improving the efficiency of economic cooperation and promoting exchanges and cooperation between localities, especially in the fields of economy, trade, transport, urban management, and green growth which China has a lot of experience.

Vice Head Fu ZiYing expressed his pleasure to visit Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City for the first time. Mr. Fu ZiYing used to be Vice Mayor of Jiangsu and Vice Minister of Commerce of China, and he has held various positions related to China-ASEAN relations, so he understands the importance of the relationship between China and ASEAN countries, of which Vietnam is a member.

Mr. Fu ZiYing affirmed that the China-Vietnam friendship, cultivated by President Mao Zedong and President Ho Chi Minh and the generations of leaders of the two countries, has become a precious common asset of the two peoples. According to him, the relationship between the two countries is currently developing very well. In particular, the visit of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China in November 2022 affirmed the importance of the future of the relationship between the two countries, and the visit of President Xi Jinping to Vietnam in December 2023 opened a new era in the relationship between the two countries.

Mr. Fu ZiYing highly appreciated the important position and role of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam's economy, saying that Chinese enterprises highly appreciate the business environment in Ho Chi Minh City and always want to invest in Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Fu ZiYing affirmed that he is always ready to share experiences in economic and urban development between Chinese localities and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Anh Quan