Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders visit exemplary artists

SGGP

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and presented gifts to outstanding artists and those who face difficult circumstances.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, led the delegation to visit and give gifts to exemplary artists and those facing difficult circumstances including photographer Nguyen Huu Loc, referred to as Minh Loc, musician Tran Xuan Tien and People’s Artist Kim Cuong.

Mr.Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visits and presents a gift to photographer Minh Loc. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

This meaningful activity is a key initiative by the city to recognize and express gratitude for the contributions of artists in general, particularly those who participated in the revolution, who have won State Awards, the Ho Chi Minh Award, or titles People’s Artist or Meritorious Artist.

Photographer Minh Loc introduces to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong a photograph selected for display at the “Land of Thousands of Flowers” photo exhibition organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

These artists have played a vital role in developing literature and the arts in Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong stated that recently, Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with central government agencies, organized a grand celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee, visits and presents a gift to musician Tran Xuan Tien. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Binh)
People’s Artist Kim Cuong shares with Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong about her current health condition, as well as her ongoing efforts in calling on philanthropists to support artists facing difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Binh)
In its communication efforts, especially in depicting the heroic period of the nation's resistance war and the great victory of the country, veteran photographers, war correspondents and others have made valuable contributions through their photographic works and literary and artistic creations.

These works have helped younger generations and the people of the city better understand and appreciate the significance of the nation’s glorious history.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, the Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission presented gifts and extended wishes for good health to the artists, encouraging them to continue accompanying and contributing to the field of literature and arts in Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee exemplary artists photographer Nguyen Huu Loc musician Tran Xuan Tien People’s Artist Kim Cuong

