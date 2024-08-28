Ho Chi Minh City organizes rehearsal for defensive area exercises in 2024

A rehearsal for the defensive area exercises in Ho Chi Minh City was opened at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the morning of August 28.

Attending the opening ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander of the Military Region 7; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Party Secretary and Political Commissar of Military Region 7, Deputy Head of the Rehearsal Steering Committee of Military Region 7 and other delegates.

The event will last until August 30.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7 speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delivering his speech at the opening ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of Military Region 7, emphasized that the military rehearsal aims to continually improve the leadership skills of the party committees, the operational capabilities of the government and the consulting role of the agencies and units in Ho Chi Minh City in handling situations in various defense statuses, preparing for and conducting defensive operations, and the coordination and cooperation of forces in the defensive area.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the Security Guard Police High Command under the Ministry of Public Security, Ho Chi Minh City High Command, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Air Division 370 and others collaborated to organize the rehearsal for defensive area exercises to enhance the effectiveness of coordination in handling complex situations, ensure absolute security and safety for the activities of Party and State in Ho Chi Minh City, notably the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), the coming Party Congress, National Assembly elections and local People's Council elections.

