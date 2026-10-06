Ho Chi Minh City officials inspect progress on key expressway project

On October 6, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh led an inspection of the construction progress on the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway project.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inspects construction sites along the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway project. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives from relevant municipal departments, local authorities, and Becamex Group participated in the inspection delegation.

In a report to the delegation, Becamex Group stated that following the signing of the BOT contract on June 4, 2025, the unit had selected contractors, finalized technical and construction drawings, and submitted 11 route sections to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction for appraisal.

To date, project developers have acquired approximately 37.03 km of land out of the total 45.65 km route, achieving an 81.11 percent clearance rate. However, the majority of earlier site handovers were fragmented and disjointed.

Since late September 2026, several continuous sections met the necessary conditions for active construction, including a 1.79 km stretch in Tan Khanh Ward, 2.65 km in Tan Hiep Ward, 1.47 km in Vinh Tan Ward, and 1.66 km in Binh Co Ward.

Despite progress made, the project developer and construction units highlighted several major bottlenecks. Crucially, while the overall site clearance rate is high, the handovers remain fragmented, hindering the synchronized deployment of machinery and heavy equipment.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh asks the project developer and contractors to promptly commence construction as soon as the site is handed over. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, technical infrastructure relocations are pending at numerous intersections along the route, involving 52 medium- and low-voltage electrical and telecommunications cable locations and 9 water supply points scattered across Tan Khanh, Tan Hiep, and Vinh Tan wards, as well as Phuoc Hoa and An Long communes.

Concluding the site visit, Vice Chairman of the city Hoang Nguyen Dinh acknowledged and commended the efforts of the project developer, contractors, and relevant agencies. He instructed local authorities and municipal departments to focus intensely on executing the directives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, emphasizing the urgent completion of compensation, resettlement support, and the prompt handover of fully cleared land.

He also urged Becamex Group and construction contractors to maximize workforce deployment and equipment to make up for delayed volume, ensure construction quality and occupational safety, and complete this key infrastructure project on schedule.

At the construction site of Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh