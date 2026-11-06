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Thirteen good workers admitted to Communist Party at historic site in Tay Ninh

SGGPO

Thirteen outstanding workers and employees from Ho Chi Minh City were admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam at a ceremony held on November 6 at the Central Office for South Vietnam historical site in Tay Ninh Province.

The Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, in coordination with local Party cell committees, today held a ceremony at the Central Office for South Vietnam historical site in Tan Lap Commune, Tay Ninh Province, to admit 13 outstanding workers and employees into the Communist Party of Vietnam.

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The decision on Party admission was presented to outstanding workers and laborers on November 6. Photo: SGGP

The 13 new Party members are exemplary individuals working directly in production or employed by various enterprises and organizations across Ho Chi Minh City. They have made significant contributions to the city's economic development.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Tan Dat of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor said the city's trade union movement consistently considers recruiting Party members from among direct production workers a key political task. The initiative aims to build a workforce with strong political convictions and professional expertise.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor reaffirmed the trade union organization's commitment to representing, supporting and caring for the city's working class, while helping workers develop their capabilities and promoting their role as a vanguard force.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor has organized three Party admission ceremonies at historically significant sites, including Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone and the Central Office for South Vietnam historical site. Through these activities, 64 outstanding workers and employees have been admitted into the Communist Party.

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The new party members take their oath. Photo: SGGP
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The decision on Party admission was presented to outstanding workers and laborers on November 6.. Photo: SGGP
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Portraits of Uncle Ho and Uncle Ton are presented to new Party members. Photo: SGGP
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Workers and laborers offer incense in memory of the heroic martyrs at the historical site of the Central Office for South Vietnam base. Photo: SGGP
By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

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trade union movement trade union Con Dao special zone

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