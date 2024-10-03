Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City leads country in cooperation activities with Germany

The German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City last night celebrated the 34th anniversary of the reunification of the Federal Republic of Germany (October 3, 1990 –2024).

Delivering her marks at the celebration, German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat stated that Germany is Vietnam's largest European trading partner and the country is eager to expand the bilateral trade relationship further.

The German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City added that German businesses are ready to transfer knowledge and guarantee the best working conditions for Vietnamese employees.

PCT.jpg
Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and German Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat at the celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the city is proud to lead the country in cooperative activities with Germany.

The trade volume between Ho Chi Minh City and Germany reached US$1.5 billion in 2023. Additionally, Germany has 252 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total registered capital of nearly US$380 million, ranking 14th among 122 countries and territories investing in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City is proud to house various key projects that are considered as milestones in the bilateral relations, including Metro Line No. 2, the International German School, Vietnam-Germany University, especially the German House, which is a typical German work in Southeast Asia and a symbol of friendship between Vietnam and Germany.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Huyen Huong

