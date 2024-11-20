Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit exemplary teachers, late educators’ families

To mark the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024), delegations of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited, offered flowers and extended congratulations to exemplary teachers and families of late educators.

A delegation of leaders from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday visited the family of exemplary teachers on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, offers incense in memory and gratitude for the contributions of the late Professor Tran Van Giau, People's Teacher, Labor Hero of the Renovation period. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led the delegation to visit late Professor Tran Van Giau, People's Teacher, Labor Hero of the Renovation period at his memorial house. Here, the delegation members sincerely offered incense in memory and gratitude for the contributions of the Professor to the revolutionary cause and the national education system.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc hands over gifts from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to the family of late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquires health and live of the family of late People's Teacher Nguyen Thanh Tuyen. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Visiting the family of late People's Teacher, Professor Doctor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, former Head of the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that with his virtues and expertise, the late Professor Doctor Nguyen Thanh Tuyen truly is a shining example for the younger generation to learn from and follow.

Another delegation of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, visited and extended congratulations to outstanding educators in District 7 and Thu Duc City on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – 2024).

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong (L) talks with Truong Song Duc, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong offers flowers to and congratulates Truong Song Duc, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.

The delegates visited and congratulated teacher Truong Song Duc, former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training; and People's Teacher, Professor Doctor Phan Thi Tuoi, former Principal of the University of Technology under the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong offers flowers to and congratulates People's Teacher, Professor Doctor Phan Thi Tuoi, former Principal of the University of Technology under the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City on Vietnamese Teachers' Day.

On the same day, Permanent Deputy Chairwoman of the Inspection Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thi Ho Rin led a delegation to inquire and congratulate People's Teacher, Professor Doctor Ngo Van Le, former Head of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 – 2024).

By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong