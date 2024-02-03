Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay pre-Tet visits to organizations, individuals

The delegations of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders this morning paid pre-Tet visits and extended Tet greetings to organizations and individuals in the city on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visits the Board of Directors, soldiers, medical staff and employees of the 7A Military Hospital. (Photo: Cao Thang)

As of this morning, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit and extended best wishes with good health and happiness to the Board of Directors, soldiers, medical staff and employees of the 7A Military Hospital.

At the 7A Military Hospital, the Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee informed the city’s socio-economic situation in 2023. He shared that Ho Chi Minh City has always paid attention to taking care of residents thoughtfully amid the current difficult situation.

Colonel Tran Hong Tam, Deputy Director of the 7A Military Hospital said that apart from its specialized works, the hospital is also implementing military and national defense missions, mass mobilization, taking care of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, participating in the peacekeeping force in Sudan and other missions in Navy Zone 2, Navy Zone 4.

In 2023, the 7A Military Hospital proceeded with ten medical check sessions and provided free medicines of various kinds for people in the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc and Long An and people in Cambodia.

The delegation led by Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits the HCMC Border Guard High Command. (Photo: Cao Thang)

Following the visit to the 7A Military Hospital, the delegation paid a visit to the HCMC Border Guard High Command. At the meeting, Colonel Tran Thanh Duc, Commander of HCMC Border Guard High Command informed that the HCMC Border Guard forces have well implemented the task of protecting sovereignty over the sea and ports of entry; well performed the mission of combat readiness, absolutely ensuring their goals, functions and tasks.

Then, the delegation also visited and presented Tet gifts to Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc, an orphan living in Ward 4, District 3 and the family of Danh Hoang Lai, a poor household in Ward 11, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc visits and extends Tet wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Thu.

On February 3, another delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc paid a visit and extended Tet wishes to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Le Thi Thu, residing in Ward 10, Go Vap District.

On behalf of HCMC leaders, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc extended Tet wishes with good health and happiness to the Vietnamese Heroic Mother.

Following the visit, the delegation also visited and sent Tet greetings to staff and soldiers of the 367th Air Defense Division, Regiment 230, Regiment 276 and Regiment 294 under the 367th Air Defense Division in Ward 4, Tan Binh District.

At the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee sent best wishes with good health and Tet greetings to the collective along with all of the staff, soldiers of the 367th Air Defense Division and its sub-divisions.

The delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc pays a pre-Tet visit to the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District.

On the occasion, the delegation also visited and sent Tet wishes to medical staff and employees of the Blood Transfusion and Hematology Hospital in Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District; Tang Ngoc Phuong Uyen, living in Ward 12, Go Vap District who is an orphan and others.

The delegation visits and presents Tet gifts to Tang Ngoc Phuong Uyen, who is an orphan living in Ward 12, Go Vap District.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc encouraged them and affirmed that the city leader, districts and wards will always concern, take care of and support children with difficult circumstances.

By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong