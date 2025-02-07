Ho Chi Minh City leader pays tribute to late German President Horst Kohler

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan paid tribute to late German President Horst Kohler at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ho Chi Minh City on February 7.

Here, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed his deepest condolences over the passing of Horst Kohler, who served as German President from 2004-2010, on February 1, 2025.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan writes down his memory and respects over the late President of of the Federal Republic of Germany Horst Kohler in the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Writing down his memory in the condolence book, the Ho Chi Minh City leader expressed his respect and honor for the deep friendship and the significant contributions of the late German President in promoting Vietnam-Germany relations.

On behalf of the government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan extended the deepest condolences to the Federal Republic of Germany and the family of the late German President.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and German Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Sharing her thoughts with Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, German Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Josefine Wallat extended her thankfulness to the government and people of Ho Chi Minh City for their heartfelt sentiments over late President Horst Kohler.

Besides, Ms. Josefine Wallat emphasized that 2025 celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Vietnam, with a variety of activities, events and programs to highlight this special year.

She also aspired that the friendly cooperation ties between Germany and Vietnam would continue to grow in the coming time.

Previously, the Office of the German President announced that Mr. Horst Kohler had passed away at the age of 81 after he was ill for a short time.

During his tenure of 2004-2010, the late President of the Federal Republic of Germany paid an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of former State President of Vietnam Nguyen Minh Triet in May 2007.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Huyen Huong