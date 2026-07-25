HCMC expands community healthcare program

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with Military Hospital 7A, on July 25 launched a healthcare program for residents in former revolutionary base areas.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, attended the ceremony.



Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents trees to doctors and healthcare workers before the launch of the community healthcare mission. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

The program commemorates the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2026), honoring those who sacrificed for the nation while improving healthcare access for people living in former revolutionary base areas.

Colonel To Van Vinh, Deputy Director of Military Hospital 7A, said that the hospital had coordinated with local authorities and prepared medical personnel, equipment and supplies to provide health checkups, consultations and free medical services, ensuring residents receive thorough examinations and guidance.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc said the nationwide health screening initiative follows directives from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, which call for shifting the healthcare system's focus from treatment to disease prevention and primary healthcare.

He said the initiative also supports the implementation of Politburo Resolution 72 on strengthening public health protection and care, as well as the Government's action plan to provide free annual health checkups for citizens.

Ho Chi Minh City is among the first localities to implement the free health screening program for all residents. To support the initiative, the city's Health Department has enlisted hospitals managed by central ministries and agencies, including Military Hospital 7A.

Medical doctors and healthcare workers from Military Hospital 7A prepare to depart for healthcare missions in former revolutionary base areas. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc sees off the Military Hospital 7A medical team as it departs to provide healthcare services in former revolutionary base areas. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung.

On behalf of the city leadership, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc thanked Military Hospital 7A for its close cooperation with the city's health sector and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in providing healthcare services to communities in former revolutionary base areas.

He said launching the program ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day highlights the Vietnamese People's Army's commitment to serving communities and reflects its role not only as a fighting force but also as a force dedicated to public service and national development.

The healthcare program will initially be piloted in 10 communes and wards before being expanded across the city in conjunction with policies honoring people with meritorious service, social security and social assistance.

Under the program, doctors and medical staff from Military Hospital 7A and local health authorities will provide free medical examinations, health consultations and medicines to residents in 10 former revolutionary base and safe-zone communes.

Priority beneficiaries include families of people with meritorious service, war veterans and wounded soldiers, relatives of fallen soldiers, elderly people, persons with disabilities, poor and near-poor households, disadvantaged families, and people living with chronic illnesses or with limited access to regular healthcare.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong