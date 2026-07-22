MoH issues health alert as adenovirus infections, pink eye cases rise

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on July 21 issued a public health alert after disease surveillance recorded an increase in adenovirus infections, most of them involving children.

The ministry said that although adenovirus cases are on the rise, there have been no unusual developments in the virus or its severity. It will continue enhancing disease surveillance and ensure the early detection and prompt containment of any outbreaks.

The ministry explained that adenovirus circulates throughout the year and can infect people of all ages. It most commonly causes respiratory infections with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and a runny nose, but may also trigger conjunctivitis (pink eye), gastrointestinal disorders, and other health conditions.

Health officials stressed that conjunctivitis can result from various causes, including viruses, bacteria, allergies, and environmental irritants. Adenovirus is only one of the common causes of the condition.

The ministry advised people not to self-diagnose adenovirus infection or purchase medication without medical consultation, warning that inappropriate treatment may prolong the illness, damage the cornea and even affect vision.

Adenovirus infections on the rise among children.

According to the ministry, adenovirus spreads through respiratory secretions, tears, direct contact with infected individuals, and contaminated hands, objects, or surfaces.

Crowded environments, including households, schools, playgrounds, childcare centers, and especially swimming pools that fail to meet hygiene and water treatment standards, can facilitate transmission.

To reduce the risk of adenovirus infection and conjunctivitis, the ministry advises the public to wash their hands frequently with soap, avoid touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, and refrain from sharing towels, pillows, eyeglasses, cosmetics, eye drops, or contact lenses.

Anyone with pink eye symptoms should clean away eye discharge using disposable gauze or tissues, dispose of them immediately, and wash their hands thoroughly. Contact lenses should not be worn until recovery and after medical consultation.

Swimming pools can facilitate the spread of adenovirus if hygiene and water treatment standards are not properly maintained. Photo: Minh Tuan.

Schools, childcare facilities and swimming pools have also been urged to strengthen health monitoring, promptly identify people with fever, cough, sore throat, red eyes, or gastrointestinal symptoms, and ensure proper environmental sanitation, water quality management, and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces and shared equipment.

By Khanh Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong