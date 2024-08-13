Ho Chi Minh City issues Directive No.12 on boosting economic growth

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai signed Directive No. 12 on implementing goals, tasks and solutions for the city's economic growth by 2025.

Following the Directive, members of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, heads of departments, agencies and the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and the districts have to thoroughly understand as well as carry out several objectives, tasks and solutions to achieve socio-economic development goals, boost growth, control inflation and stabilize the macro-economy.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City targets at least 7.5 percent of a gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate in 2024, from eight percent to 8.5 percent of GRDP growth in 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (center) presides over the regular socio-economic conference in July. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ho Chi Minh City has also set a target of having the digital economy account for 22 percent and 25 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

By the end of 2025, the city’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Public Administration Reform Index (PAR-Index) are expected to be among the top ten localities of the country.

In addition, the city strives to achieve a total housing area of at least 40 million square meters and construct at least 26,200 social housing units as assigned by the government.

The Industrial Production Index (IIP) is expected to increase by 6.5 percent in 2024. In 2024, over 80 percent of urban household wastes will be safely processed or recycled and at least 150 hectares of public green park land should be increased.

To achieve these goals, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has proposed seven key task groups and solutions. Of which, the city will focus on promoting public investment disbursement and increasing the capital absorptive capacity of enterprises; implement effective public targets; continue to stimulate consumer demand and market stabilization program.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has required the Department of Planning and Investment to implement projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) methods in accordance with Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport was assigned to carry out investment policies to complete the coastal road system in Ho Chi Minh City following the public-private partnership method by 2025; proactively coordinate with the Ministry of Transport and relevant localities to invest in the construction of the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh International Airport light rail line in the fourth quarter of 2024; finalize the proposal for the development of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port by August 2024; accelerate the process of adjusting the 1/2000 zoning plan for the Ring Road No.2 project; consult the process and standards for using sea sand to overcome challenges in providing materials for the Ring Road No.3 project and complete the pre-feasibility study for the Ring Road No.4 project. The Municipal Department of Construction must complete legal procedures for investment to start construction of the social housing project in Tan Kien Commune, Binh Chanh District by December 2024; consult approval of the investment policy for the social housing project for low-income people in Hiep Thanh Ward, District 12 by November 2024; finalize the plan for constructing social housing and resettlement housing for households on and near canals by the third quarter of 2024. The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned the Housing Development Fund of Ho Chi Minh City to complete the research and development of a proposal for housing for officials, civil servants, employees and workers in the city's political system by September 2024.

The directive requires the implementation of comprehensive and effective administrative reform measures.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City will boost export activities and new growth drive-force; resolve obstacles and difficulties, focus on improving the business investment environment and implement comprehensive and effective administrative reform solutions; accelerate regional economic cooperation, international cooperation efficiency, environmental protection, land development for production, industry, and services and the completion of social welfare projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed heads of departments, agencies and local authorities to develop plans regarding tasks, solutions, resources and anticipated results from the implementation of Directive No.12, as well as periodically review the progress of tasks and the results of annual works.

The Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to preside over and proactively coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies to summarize the implementation results of the units related to growth evaluation and report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee at the end of 2024, in half of 2025 and at the end of 2025.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong