Ho Chi Minh City implements climate change adaptation solutions

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to combat climate change by implementing a range of adaptation solutions by focusing on flood control, urban greening, and sustainable infrastructure to mitigate environmental risks.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee today sent its report on the implementation of the task of adapting to climate change in Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Planting many trees along Ben Nghe Canal in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 contributes to adapting to climate change

According to the report, Ho Chi Minh City has introduced a water-adaptive urban design handbook to enhance water quality and drainage efficiency. Additionally, the city has formed research working groups focused on urban development and climate change, selecting Tam Phu Park in Thu Duc City as a case study to evaluate the benefits of nature-based solutions in integrated urban management.

Regarding adaptation in the construction sector, the city continues to develop the Flood Prevention and Wastewater Treatment Project from 2020 to 2045.

Accordingly, the city has completed technical infrastructure works - drainage, using annual public investment capital to urgently resolve the local flooding situation, ensure drainage system ventilation, and promptly resolve the deterioration of the drainage system.

Additionally, the city is expanding community green spaces, with plans to add 2,087 square meters of public greenery in 2024.

In the cultural and tourism sector, Ho Chi Minh City is launching various programs to promote environmental protection and climate change adaptation among local communities and tourism businesses.

By Thanh Hien – Translated By Anh Quan