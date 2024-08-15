Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City enhances public tree inspection

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to enhance review and inspection for public tree statutes to ensure the safety of tree growth as well as reduce the risk of fallen or broken branches.

A staff from the Green Park Company Limited is using a chainsaw to cut broad-leaved branches.

Additionally, staff from the Green Park Company Limited piloted the use of the drone-mounted camera to observe ancient trees and broad-leaved branches from above.

Priority observation focuses on the junctions between the trunk and branches. If any concerns are identified, staff will take photos, send them via phone and zoom in for assessment.

Mr. Le Cong Phuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company Limited, stated that following the incident of a broken branch at Tao Dan Park on August 9, the company is implementing a comprehensive measure to inspect, the safety of trees and handle trees and branches with signs of internal decay and damage in parks and on driveways.

The Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company Limited rents cherry pickers with a height of 35 meters to 40 meters to trim diseased or broken branches at Tao Dan Park, District 3 on August 15.

The company has rented cherry pickers with a height of 35 meters to 40 meters to trim diseased or broken branches; and piloted steel cables to install on overextended branches to support the branch.

In the coming time, public tree inspections will be conducted more regularly to reduce the risks of failure and property damage to residents, Mr. Le Cong Phuong emphasized.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City is increasingly reviewing and inspecting public trees following the deadly incident due to a fallen branch at Tao Dan Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on August 9.

By Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

