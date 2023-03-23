Ho Chi Minh City delegation begins working visit to Mexico

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City headed by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai yesterday arrived in Guadalajara city, Jalisco state, beginning a working trip to Mexico.

Accompanying the delegation on the working visit was Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep along with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism.

Before starting this visit, the delegation of city leaders had offered flowers at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in the International Friendship Center, Guadalajara city with the presence of Vice President of the Mexican Business Association and Honorary Consul of Vietnam to the state of Jalisco Mr. Miguel Angel Landeros.

At the working session with the Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Jalisco and the Business Association of Jalisco state, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai strongly affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always treasures the development of the friendly and cooperative relations with Latin American countries and with Mexico in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and culture. However, the cooperation relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Mexico in the passing time still remains modest, not commensurate with the potential and desires of both countries.

Ho Chi Minh City and Mexico are likely to still have a lot of potential for cooperation, especially cooperation opportunities from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that Vietnam and Mexico are its members.

As for the tourist sector, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa informed about the growth and recovery of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism in the post-Covid-19 pandemic. HCMC wants to learn experiences from the partner in the development of the night economy, community-based tourism activities in urban areas, waterway tourism and so on.

On the occasion, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association Nguyen Ngoc Hoa introduced about the business system of Ho Chi Minh City and acknowledged that the

both sides still have a lot of potential and conditions for mutual cooperation, contributing to trade promotion. Chairman Hoa hoped that the two sides would review trade cooperation opportunities after the meeting.

As for the Mexican side, Vice President of the Mexican Business Association and Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Jalisco Miguel Angel Landeros appreciated the exchange contents and aspirations to promote cooperation in the activities of export-import, investment and production.

Mr. Miguel Angel Landeros proposed to build a commercial cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and Guadalajara city, and to implement student exchange programs.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai also suggested the Honorary Consul continue to organize visits for business delegations to Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time to learn about the business environment.

HCMC is ready to support and facilitate the operation of foreign investors including Mexican investors to perform their investment and business projects in the city, emphasized Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai.