Ho Chi Minh City continues to apply land prices stipulated in 2013 Land Law

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday issued an official letter to apply the land prices stipulated in the 2013 Land Law while waiting for the issuance of new land prices.

As there have been nearly 9,000 unsolved documents and papers related to land over the passing month, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on September 21 issued an official letter to apply the land prices in the 2013 Land Law while waiting for the issuance of new land prices.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong yesterday signed official letter No.5635 on financial obligations and land taxes in the city.

Of which, while waiting for amendment and supplement to Decision No.02.2020, the municipal People’s Committee approved to use of the land prices in the 2013 Land Law as implemented before August 1, 2024, to solve financial obligations and land taxes in the period from August 1, 2024.

The application will be implemented until the amendment and supplement of Decision No.02.2020 are issued.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department to promptly collaborate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Finance and relevant units to handle outstanding land records arising from August 1 in accordance with the 2013 Land Law on financial obligations, taxes and other relevant legal regulations relating to land use fees, land rents, personal income tax from real estate transfers and land revenues.

By Dong Son, Mai Hoa - Translated by Huyen Huong