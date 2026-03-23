Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Chongqing youth enhance collaboration

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union on March 22 held a working session with the Youth Union of China’s Chongqing City to exchange experience and promote future cooperation and exchanges between youth organisations and young people of the two cities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation’s municipal chapter, emphasised that based on the strong cooperative relationship between the two Parties, the two States, and the peoples, youth organisations play an important role in promoting exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding, and strengthening connections among the younger generation.

Drawing from practical experience in effectively organising activities, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union proposed to further promote youth delegation exchanges, including the “Red Journey” program in 2026, which is expected to be held in Chongqing with the participation of around 100 youth delegates from Ho Chi Minh City.

At the same time, both sides will coordinate to implement international volunteer activities, such as inviting Chongqing youth to join the 2026 Green Summer Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Ngo Minh Hai said.

Mr. Long Dongge, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League and Honorary President of the Chongqing Youth Federation, praised the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City as well as the proactive and creative spirit of its youth. In recent years, youth organisations of the two countries in general, and of the two cities in particular, have carried out many meaningful exchange activities, contributing to deepening China–Vietnam friendship.

At the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between The youth unions of Ho Chi Minh City and China's Chongqing city. (Photo: VNA)

The two youth unions agreed to continue strengthening cooperation, focusing on enhancing youth delegation exchanges; coordinating international volunteer activities; promoting exchanges, training, and capacity building for youth; and expanding cooperation in innovation, smart manufacturing, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

In the coming time, both sides also aim to develop exemplary cooperation models that can be replicated, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding and stronger friendship between the youth and people of the two localities.

As part of the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City and the Chongqing Youth Unions signed a Memorandum of Understanding as a foundation for implementing cooperative programs in the future, contributing to strengthening Vietnam–China relations in the new period.

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