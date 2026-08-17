Ho Chi Minh City approves plan to streamline public educational institutions

Ho Chi Minh City has approved a comprehensive master plan to streamline its network of public preschool, general education, and continuing education institutions to enhance educational quality, align with the two-tier local government model, and optimize investment efficiency.

10th-grade students from Thoai Ngoc Hau High School, which is one of the schools that opened in the 2026–2027 academic year, participate in back-to-school activities.

According to the decision issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the review and restructuring of public educational institutions will be guided by the goals of raising educational quality, ensuring professional standards, matching socio-economic development planning, population scale, development space, and governance capacity. The restructuring will not be conducted mechanically merely to reduce the number of administrative units. It strictly ensures that disadvantaged students are not left out of school.

The consolidation must follow sound pedagogical and scientific principles. It should respect the psychological and physiological characteristics of different age groups, educational levels, and types of institutions. At the same time, it must safeguard students’ right to learn and ensure equal access to education. Consolidation should not create new geographical barriers or financial burdens, nor should it reduce student enrollment, which is essential for sustaining and improving universal education outcomes. Finally, it should minimize disruptions to teaching, student well-being, and the daily lives of teachers and parents.

Reflecting practical educational conditions in Ho Chi Minh City, specialized schools and schools for gifted students will remain untouched. Furthermore, preschools and general schools implementing advanced, progressive programs geared toward regional and international integration will not be merged, with the exception of two facilities located adjacent to each other.

Preschools preparing to pilot the new Preschool Education Program for the 2026–2027 academic year are also exempt from mergers. Conversely, priority will be given to merging preschools operating with fewer than 10 groups or classes and general schools with fewer than 28 classes. Following the merger, preschools will accommodate a maximum of 30 groups or classes, while general schools will have up to 100 classes and no more than three campus locations.

The consolidated units will maintain stable and consistent execution of professional duties and city initiatives under the guidance of the Department of Education and Training. Names given to educational facilities post-merger must guarantee scientific rigor, standardization, educational significance, and alignment with local historical and cultural traditions.

Special consideration will be given to newly constructed schools. For schools situated in border areas between wards and communes, local authorities must seek opinions from the Department of Education and Training regarding the merger plans.

Ho Chi Minh City has adopted two primary structural models for schools after consolidation:

- Model 1: Single-tier schools

Large-scale schools organized around one main campus that oversees multiple subsidiary branches.



* Structure: A principal, vice-principals, and a shared administrative-personnel department.



* Functions: Centralized handling of accounting, cashier duties, and secretarial work.

- Model 2: Multi-tier general schools

Large-scale schools organized around one main campus with multiple branches covering different educational levels.

* Structure: A principal, vice-principals, and a shared administrative-personnel department.

* Functions: Centralized management of accounting, cashier duties, and secretarial work across all levels.

For preschools and general educational institutions directly under the administration of Ward, Commune, or Special Zone People's Committees, each sub-provincial administrative unit must guarantee at least one preschool and one general educational institution providing full primary and lower secondary education. This arrangement remains flexible along a roadmap suited to local realities, prioritizing multi-tier school models in sparsely populated areas or regions with difficult transportation conditions.

Educational institutions under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will be reorganized by type, in line with current regulations.

Based on the master plan approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, localities expected to exclude restructuring altogether include An Hoi Tay Ward, Binh Phu Ward, Phu Thuan Ward, Phuoc Thang Ward, Tan Thanh Ward, Thoi Hoa Ward, and Thanh An Commune.

Localities recording a restructuring rate of 50 percent or higher comprise An Nhon Ward, Ban Co Ward, Bay Hien Ward, Cau Kieu Ward, Chanh Phu Hoa Ward, Khanh Hoi Ward, Long Truong Ward, Nhieu Loc Ward, Tan Hai Ward, Tan Phuoc Ward, Tan Thanh Ward, Vinh Tam Ward, Vuon Lai Ward, An Long Commune, Binh My Commune, Cu Chi Commune, Can Gio Commune, Phu Hoa Dong Commune, Phuoc Thanh Commune, Tan An Hoi Commune, Thanh An Commune, and Thuong Tan Commune.

The remaining localities will experience restructuring rates ranging from 10 percent to under 50 percent. Accordingly, from August 6 to August 20, 2026, people's committees of communes, wards, special zones, and subordinate units are tasked with drafting proposals and executing the approved master streamlining plan, to be completed prior to August 20. Before December 30, 2026, responsible agencies will conduct comprehensive evaluations of impacted entities, draw lessons from the restructuring process, establish management frameworks, stabilize governance, financial administration, and public assets, and ensure that the system operates synchronously and smoothly without causing disruptions to teaching and learning activities across all campuses.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan