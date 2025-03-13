Ho Chi Minh City announces three-day holiday for Hung Kings Commemoration Day

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday issued a notice regarding the hanging of the national flag and the public holiday for the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day in 2025.
Accordingly, officials, civil servants, public employees and workers in administrative agencies, public non-business units, and political and socio-political organizations will have three days off for the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, beginning from April 5 (Saturday) to April 7 (Monday).
Additionally, government agencies, businesses, schools, hospitals, military units and households are required to hang the national flag on April 7.