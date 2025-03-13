Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City announces three-day holiday for Hung Kings Commemoration Day

SGGP

This year, workers will enjoy a three-day holiday from Saturday, April 5, to Monday, April 4, for the Hung Kings Commemoration Day.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday issued a notice regarding the hanging of the national flag and the public holiday for the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day in 2025.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Accordingly, officials, civil servants, public employees and workers in administrative agencies, public non-business units, and political and socio-political organizations will have three days off for the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, beginning from April 5 (Saturday) to April 7 (Monday).

Additionally, government agencies, businesses, schools, hospitals, military units and households are required to hang the national flag on April 7.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

