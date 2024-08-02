Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes investors from Hong Kong (China).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai

The chairman made the statement during a working session with the theme ‘A New Roadmap to Success for Vietnam - Hong Kong: Promoting Economic Cooperation for Mutual Prosperity’ held in Ho Chi Minh City today.

Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) for coordinating with units from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam to organize this event.

This is a good opportunity for both sides to share new investment and trade trends, emerging growth fields such as innovation and technology (I&T), sustainable development, green finance, digital economy, as well as ways for Vietnamese businesses to effectively leverage Hong Kong’s dynamic startup ecosystem.

Chairman Phan Van Mai stated that Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes Hong Kong investors to invest in high-tech field, innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, green economy, smart urban areas, clean energy, logistics services, commerce, and services. He disclosed that the southern largest city is currently planning to build and develop itself into a regional financial center, while Hong Kong is already one of the world’s major financial centers.

Therefore, Chairman Phan Van Mai hopes that both sides can strengthen cooperation, with Hong Kong businesses sharing their experiences and providing Ho Chi Minh City with practical solutions and experiences for the effective and rapid development of a regional and global financial center.

Chairman Phan Van Mai believed that with the determination of the relevant agencies and the support and cooperation of the business communities on both sides, the economic relationship between Vietnam and Hong Kong, including Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong, will reach new heights, becoming increasingly substantive and effective, aiming towards the prosperity and sustainable development of both sides and their business communities.

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu

Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu noted that several cooperation and investment agreements signed this time have expanded into new fields, including education. Three leading universities and one top high school in Ho Chi Minh City have signed memorandums of understanding with two leading universities in Hong Kong.

At the event

Mr. Lee Ka-chiu believed that Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth will be bolstered by key industries such as manufacturing, construction, services, exports, high-tech and advanced manufacturing, and renewable energy. According to him, Ho Chi Minh City’s economic boom will offer abundant market opportunities for Hong Kong companies to expand and develop their businesses here.

Chairman Peter K N Lam of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council stated that the purpose of this visit is to develop the relationship between Hong Kong and the ASEAN region by introducing the latest business opportunities and discussing ways to cooperate for greater success.

Previously, a delegation of about 30 top business leaders and corporations from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally in various fields visited Laos and Cambodia.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Chief Executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu

By Xuan Hanh – Translated By Anh Quan