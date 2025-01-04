Ho Chi Minh City accelerates housing development

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on January 3 submitted a report to the municipal People's Committee regarding the results of the housing development program for the period 2021-2025.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

As reported, during the period 2021-2030, the Department of Construction has set two targets of increasing residential floor area for the period 2021-2025 by 50 million square meters; and the average housing area per capita to 23.5 square meters by 2025.

From the beginning of 2021 until December 2024, Ho Chi Minh City achieved the housing development results as follows:

In 2021, Ho Chi Minh City built 4.93 million square meters of new residential floor space and increased the average housing area per capita to 20.95 square meters.

In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City built 8.45 million square meters of new residential floor space; the average housing area reached 21.46 square meters per person.

In 2023, Ho Chi Minh City built 6.35 million square meters of new residential floor space; the average housing area per capita reached 21.67 square meters.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City developed 9.2 million square meters of new residential floor space; the average housing area reached 22.61 square meters per person.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, compared to the city's target from the beginning of 2021 to December 2024, the total new construction area has been only about 28.87 out of 40 million square meters, achieving 72.20 percent of the set target for the period 2021-2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction stated that to achieve the task from now until the end of the term, Ho Chi Minh City needs to develop additional 11.13 million square meters of floor area. Therefore, it is necessary to implement solutions decisively to complete the target of 40 million square meters for the period 2021-2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction proposed HCMC to submit proposals to the National Assembly to review, amend and supplement two important laws including the Urban Planning Law and the Budget Law, to better align with current realities.

