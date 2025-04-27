High-level delegations from Laos, Cambodia to attend reunification anniversary

High-ranking delegations from Laos and Cambodia will attend the grand ceremony celebrating Vietnam’s 50th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification at the invitation of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders.

High-level delegations from Laos, Cambodia will attend Vietnam’s reunification anniversary. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lao delegation, led by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, will engage in commemorative events from April 28 to 30.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian delegation, headed by Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Hun Sen, will stay in Vietnam for the celebration from April 29 to 30.

A wide range of activities are scheduled for the celebration, including a grand parade in Ho Chi Minh City starting from 6:30 a.m. on April 30, with the participation of around 13,000 people.

