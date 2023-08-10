Hello Vietnam Festival 2023 to be held in HCMC, Da Lat, Tuy Hoa

Hello Vietnam Festival 2023 will take place in HCMC, Da Lat City in the central highland province of Lam Dong and the central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 12-17.

The event is co-organized by the Consulate General of India in HCMC, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organization (HUFO), and the Vietnam - India Friendship Association in HCMC.

Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCMC said that this year’s festival will see the participation of two Indian important classical dance troupes, Qawwali and Kuchipudi, and around 20 Indian leading directors and actors. Kuchipudi is one of the classical dance styles of India that originated in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Qawwali is a kind of popular music of countries in countries in the Middle East.

The festival is expected to create positive impacts on Vietnam-India relations and cooperation in building Bollywood studios in Da Lat and Nha Trang, promoting Indian tourism to provinces and cities in Vietnam, and encouraging connection and interaction between the people of the two countries through kinds of art.

The second Hello Vietnam Festival 2023 will be held in HCMC on August 12- 15, in Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province on August 16, and in Tuy Hoa City in Phu Yen Province on August 17.