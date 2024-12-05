Ho Chi Minh City

Helicopters to conduct fire drill at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

SGGP

A fire drill is going to take place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Bach Dang Wharf Park and Pier No. 3 area under the Ho Chi Minh City Passenger Ferry Port - Saigon River on January 11, 2025.

According to the plan, approximately 7,220 people and 126 various vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City's agencies and organizations and relevant units under the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense including two helicopters will join the drill.

Ho Chi Minh City firefighting forces conduct a drill at Saigon Centre. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a plan to organize emergency response drills for fire and explosion incidents and organize evacuation, firefighting and rescue at the places where festivals and events gather crowds in the city.

Particularly, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate with functional forces to practice the drill at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Bach Dang Wharf Park which is opposite the Nguyen Hue - Ton Duc Thang intersection and at the Pier No. 3 area under the Ho Chi Minh City Passenger Ferry Port - Saigon River.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

