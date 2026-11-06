Politburo Member Tran Cam Tu attends Great National Unity Festival in Da Nang

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu attended the Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban Village, Hoa Vang Commune, Da Nang City.

Politburo Member, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies Tran Cam Tu attends the Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban Village, Hoa Vang Commune, Da Nang City on November 5. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, held on November 5, marked the 96th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930–2026) and was organized in response to Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24.

Attending and addressing the festival, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the Politburo and the Secretariat to all residents of Bo Ban Village.

He commended the comprehensive achievements made by the Party Committee, local authorities, and residents of Hoa Vang Commune and Bo Ban Village in socio-economic development, maintaining security and public order, improving residents' material and spiritual well-being, and expediting administrative procedures through electronic platforms.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

To help Bo Ban continue its development and achieve further progress, he called on the Party committee, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and residents to effectively implement four key tasks:

-First, continue strengthening the great national unity bloc, promote mutual support and solidarity, help one another achieve legitimate prosperity and sustainable poverty reduction, and ensure that no one is left behind.

-Second, improve the quality of campaigns to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas, in conjunction with fostering cultured families and clans and maintaining a green, clean, beautiful, and safe living environment.

- Third, actively preserve the architecture and spiritual space of the Bo Ban communal house, pass down Bai Choi folk performance art to younger generations, and link cultural preservation with eco-tourism development.

-Fourth, enhance grassroots democracy in line with the principle of “the people know, discuss, implement, inspect, supervise, and benefit,” taking public satisfaction and trust as the benchmark for the performance of the political system.

On this occasion, Permanent Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, together with central and Da Nang City leaders, presented meaningful gifts to Bo Ban Village as a whole, policy beneficiary families, poor households, and disadvantaged families in the area.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents gifts to local residents in Bo Ban Village. (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu visits elderly residents in Bo Ban Village, Hoa Vang Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth participate inthe Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban Village, Hoa Vang Commune, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth participate inthe Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban Village, Hoa Vang Commune, Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu presents gifts to local residents in Bo Ban Village. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh