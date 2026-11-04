Vietnam biosphere reserve network reviews 2026 activities

Representatives of Vietnam's 12 UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserves gathered in Quang Tri Province on November 4 to review activities and discuss stronger cooperation.

On November 4, in Phong Nha Commune, the Vietnam National Committee for the Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB Vietnam), in coordination with the Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee, held the 2026 review conference of World Network of Biosphere Reserves in the country.

Over 120 delegates from UNESCO, international organizations, central and local agencies, related departments, and representatives of 12 World Biosphere Reserves gather at the conference.

The conference brought together more than 120 delegates from UNESCO, international organizations, central and local agencies, related departments, and representatives of 12 World Biosphere Reserves in Vietnam.

Delegates focused on reviewing the network's activities in 2026, sharing experiences, identifying challenges, and proposing solutions to strengthen cooperation among biosphere reserves as well as with international partners. The conference also provided updates on the outcomes of the 38th session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB-ICC) held in Paraguay.

The exhibition area presents information, images, maps, publications, and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items associated with the 12 world biosphere reserves in Vietnam.

Speaking at the conference, Associate Professor Kieu Van Hoan, Chairman of MAB Vietnam, emphasized that in 2026, Phong Nha-Ke Bang in Quang Tri Province was recognized by UNESCO as Vietnam's 12th World Biosphere Reserve.

He said the recognition reflects Vietnam's rich natural resources, biodiversity, cultural identity, and sustainable development potential, as well as the country's efforts to fulfill its commitments under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Program.

According to Associate Professor Kieu Van Hoan, in 2027, MAB Vietnam will support biosphere reserves in developing annual, five-year, and 10-year plans aligned with local conditions and the Hangzhou Strategic Action Plan, while providing guidance and support in implementing and submitting periodic review reports.

MAB Vietnam will also help connect biosphere reserves with donors to implement ecosystem restoration and improvement initiatives, sustainable carbon certification projects, and sustainable livelihood models. These efforts are aimed at improving the livelihoods of residents in buffer zones and reducing pressure on the core areas of biosphere reserves.

The conference features an exhibition showcasing information, photographs, maps, publications, and signature One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items from 12 biosphere reserves. Delegates will also visit Phong Nha Cave and the Phong Nha Cave Exploration Information Center to learn about the area's natural landscapes, geological significance, and cave systems in Phong Nha-Ke Bang.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan