Top leader celebrates National Great Unity Day, Vietnam Culture Day in Vinh Long

Party General Secretary and President To Lam attended a ceremony in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 5 to mark the National Great Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 (November 24).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam presents gifts to outstanding individuals in Chau Thanh commune, Vinh Long province, on November 5. (Photo: VNA)

In his speech, the top leader said pairing Vietnam Culture Day with National Great Unity Day carries significance as it gives each person a chance to trace roots, value ethnic heritage, and better appreciate the cultures of fellow citizens, while nurturing shared national cultural values across families, communities, and individuals.

He acknowledged the contributions of residents in Da Loc hamlet, Chau Thanh commune, along with Buddhist dignitaries, monks and nuns, respected persons, and those quietly preserving heritage and handling common affairs. He said each person teaching Khmer script, each artisan mentoring youth, each family helping neighbours and each official devoted to the people helps keep culture alive and unity firmly grounded.

To make the event’s reach lasting, he urged the provincial Party committees, authorities, Vietnam Fatherland Front chapter and member organisations, together with residents, to strengthen community ties and build shared pride and responsibility for the post-merger homeland. Cultural exchanges, community twinning and traditional education should create more chances for those from different areas to meet, understand one another and help each other.

The top leader called for stronger heritage preservation and transmission, starting with support for those who hold and practice heritage. He said art forms, traditional crafts and folk knowledge at risk of fading need review and suitable protection, with support for artisans who teach, conditions for young people to learn and practice, and closer links among families, schools, cultural bodies and communities in heritage education.

For Khmer culture, he said language, script, performing arts, handicrafts and traditional living spaces need continued attention, and younger generations must be given the means to understand, absorb and carry forward heritage values with enthusiasm.

He also pressed for more attention to children, older persons, those with disabilities, disadvantaged families and those far from urban areas. Vietnam Culture Day, he said, should open cultural mechanisms wider and bring cultural activities closer to residents, and each locality should tailor its approach and mobilise voluntary community participation.

On the occasion, he presented gifts to units and representatives of exemplary families. The provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF chapter granted 15 great unity houses to disadvantaged families in Chau Thanh commune.

Later, he attended the groundbreaking for the Bau Son hamlet cultural house in the commune.

Earlier that morning, he visited a family and offered incense in memory of Lieut. Gen. Son Cang, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, former Deputy Director General of the General Department of Security II under the Ministry of Public Security, and former Director of the Department of Public Security of former Tra Vinh province, now Vinh Long province.

Vietnamplus