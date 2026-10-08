Heavy rain triggers flooding, landslides in central Vietnam

Heavy rain in recent days has caused localized flooding and landslides in parts of Da Nang and Quang Ngai, prompting authorities to deploy emergency measures, assist residents, and safeguard road traffic.

Military personnel evacuate kindergarten students to safety.

The Da Nang City Military Command said it had mobilized personnel to work with local authorities to assist residents and students in areas severely affected by localized flooding in Nui Thanh Commune on the afternoon of October 8.

Heavy rain in the commune inundated several areas, disrupting travel and daily activities. Floodwaters exceeded one meter in some places around Binh Minh Kindergarten, Son Trung Village, and Khuong Quang Village.

Military personnel use basket boats to evacuate students to safety.

As torrential rain persisted and water levels rose rapidly, the Nui Thanh Commune Military Command coordinated with border guard forces and local security and order personnel to evacuate students from flooded areas to safety.

Several areas in Nui Thanh Commune, Da Nang, were inundated by up to 1 meter of water after heavy rain.

The forces also helped residents move belongings and property to higher ground and relocate assets from areas at risk of deeper flooding, while assisting at inundated locations to protect residents and minimize property damage.

Amphibious armored vehicles stand ready for deployment if needed.

The Da Nang City Military Command held an emergency meeting and activated its disaster response plan on October 8. Five task forces were assigned to coordinate with local authorities and other units to assess the situation and deploy rescue personnel and equipment as needed.

The command also established three search-and-rescue teams and two mobile command teams headed by its commander and political commissar. Amphibious armored vehicles were placed on standby for deployment if conditions deteriorated.

In neighboring Quang Ngai Province, a delegation from the provincial Military Command, led by its commander, Colonel Tran Huu Ich, inspected disaster prevention, search-and-rescue and flood response efforts in Nghia Hanh, Dinh Cuong and Phuoc Giang communes.

Colonel Tran Huu Ich inspects the stockpile of supplies for disaster response and search-and-rescue operations at the Nghia Hanh Commune Military Command.

The commander of the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command inspects equipment and technical facilities at the Dinh Cuong Commune Military Command.

Colonel Tran Huu Ich called for strict adherence to the “four on-the-spot” principle, under which personnel, equipment, logistics and supplies are prepared locally for emergencies. Authorities were also urged to strengthen frontline response teams, provide disaster preparedness and search-and-rescue training, and proactively prepare plans to evacuate residents and property from dangerous areas.

Specific evacuation sites, personnel and vehicles must be identified in advance to ensure authorities can respond without being caught off guard, he said.

A delegation from the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command inspects preparations for responding to floods and heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred on National Highway 24C in Dong Lo Village, Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai, on the afternoon of October 8. Soil and rocks slid from the roadside slope onto the pavement, obstructing traffic and posing risks to road users.

A landslide occurred along National Highway 24C in Dong Lo Village, Van Tuong Commune, on the afternoon of October 8.

Local authorities promptly arrived at the scene to direct the response. Commune police coordinated with other forces to regulate traffic, install warning signs, and clear debris from the road.

The landslide area has been cleared.

According to the Quang Ngai Irrigation Sub-Department, the province experienced heavy to torrential rain from October 6 to 8, particularly in eastern areas. As of 4:30 p.m. on October 8, water levels in the province’s rivers remained below alert level 1. Localized flooding was reported in Van Tuong, Binh Son, and Binh Minh communes. In Ngoc Linh Commune, authorities cordoned off an affected section and continued monitoring the Muong Hoong-Ngoc Nang inter-village road, where a landslide had occurred.

Further south, prolonged heavy rain caused localized flooding on several roads in Bien Hoa, Dong Nai City, on the afternoon of October 8, making travel difficult. The downpour coincided with the end of the workday and school day, worsening traffic congestion in several areas.

Heavy rain on October 8 flooded Nguyen Ai Quoc Street in Tran Bien Ward, Dong Nai City.

Rain began at around 4 p.m. and persisted, quickly inundating roads across Bien Hoa. Sections of Dong Khoi Street were submerged, forcing vehicles to move slowly. Nguyen Ai Quoc Street, near the Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Team, was also inundated, disrupting traffic.

Dong Khoi Street in Tam Hiep Ward, Dong Nai City, was also severely flooded.

On Cach Mang Thang Tam Street near Nguyen Du School, heavy rain combined with high traffic volumes brought vehicles to a crawl.

Heavy rain during rush hour made it difficult for vehicles to travel.

The Dong Nai Hydro-Meteorological Station forecast moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms in Bien Hoa City from October 8 to 9, with rainfall generally ranging from 50 to 80 millimeters and exceeding 80 millimeters in some areas. The rainy spell could persist through October 10, with residents advised to remain alert to localized flooding in low-lying urban areas and along rivers and canals.

By Nguyen Cuong, Nguyen Trang, Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan