Heads’ responsibilities to be considered in delay of social housing projects

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le proposed that the City People's Committee consider the personal responsibilities of heads of agencies for the delayed implementation of removal of obstacles for social housing projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council yesterday had a meeting to supervise the implementation of social housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City in the period between 2016 and 2025. Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le chaired the session.

At the meeting, Mr. Huynh Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director of the Department of Construction, informed some results of the implementation of social housing projects in the city.

According to him, from 2016 to 2020, the city had 93 social housing projects supplying about 126,077 apartments with a total land area of 256.75 hectares. Out of 93 projects, 62 projects with 68,930 apartments have been approved for investment policy approval on the area of 147.08 hectares. During this period, the department announced the completion of 11 projects, with a total construction floor area of 111,236.9 square meters.

In the period from 2021 to 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has 91 social housing projects with a total land area of 210.4 hectares which will supply about 98,685 apartments to the market. Some 49 with 56,200 apartments of 91 projects have been approved for investment policy/investment approval on the area of 125.87 hectares.

Moreover, from 2021 to 2023, the Department of Construction has announced the acceptance of completed construction for one project on a total construction floor area of 19,505 square meters. Ho Chi Minh City has disbursed VND87,879 billion (US$ 3,624,847,716) in loans for 184 homebuyers to purchase social housing.

Through practice, the implementation of social housing projects still has some shortcomings such as compensation and site clearance in some projects which are very difficult and lengthy. For commercial housing projects with a land use scale of over 10 hectares, although the city has instructed to allocate a 20 percent land fund for social housing construction, investors are still slow to implement site clearance compensation or invest in technical infrastructure construction, so these projects have not been implemented yet.

At the session, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the city will convene meetings on social housing discussion once every 2 weeks in the coming time.

Speaking at the session, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee have a solution to use effectively and for the right purpose the land fund to build social housing as well as make statistics and calculate how much money the city will collect from using 20 percent of the land fund and how to use this money for the development and investment in building a state-owned social housing fund in the city.

The city will give priority to allocating capital to localities and units that already have clean land but lack investment capital to build social housing to avoid wasting land resources.

At the session, she said that some projects have not been granted certificates because they have to wait for state management agencies to determine the amount of land use fees to be exempted or adjust planning and goals in decisions of land allocation.

Therefore, she proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee direct specialized agencies to resolve issues within the responsibility of state agencies, speeding up the process of granting certificates to homebuyers. Furthermore, she suggested the responsibilities of heads of agencies and units in delayed implementation of content related to removal of difficulties and obstacles for social housing projects must be under consideration.