HCWA pilots disability rights project in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Child Welfare Association (HCWA) is taking action in Ho Chi Minh City with a pilot project dedicated to protecting and enhancing the rights of children with disabilities.

This morning, the Association held a conference to implement the pilot project to promote the rights of children with disabilities in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the conference, HCWA Chairwoman Luong Thi Thuan at the conference, highlighted the numerous challenges and inequalities experienced by children with disabilities.

Some children are still discriminated against, lack equality, are not cared for, and have difficulties in daily life.

On recognizing the ongoing discrimination, inequality, neglect, and daily struggles faced by some children, the association has partnered with Denmark to address these critical issues through the project.

This pilot project may only be the start, but Ms. Luong Thi Thuan believes it is a bright spark that will grow, illuminating positive results for children with disabilities. 'From this initial spark, the light will shine ever brighter,' she said.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has given the green light to a 12-month pilot project aimed at promoting the rights of children with disabilities. This project, which is funded by DVA with a budget exceeding VND2.6 billion, will be implemented in specific wards within Districts 8 and Binh Thanh, and was approved under Decision No. 328/QD-UBND, dated January 23, 2025.

This pilot project aims to advance the rights of children with disabilities in Ho Chi Minh City. It will test a series of interventions to pinpoint key challenges and evaluate the results before determining the viability and suitability of a broader initiative.

This project aims to deliver a comprehensive support system for children with disabilities, targeting specific outcomes such as 30 scholarships, 25 emergency health care supports, 65 health and accident insurance policies, 20 provisions of specialized equipment, and 15 legal aid cases. Moreover, it will include a robust program of recreational activities, training sessions, and seminars to empower caregivers and advocate for children’s rights.

