HCMC’s writing contest on Covid-19 prevention and control concluded

The HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization in collaboration with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in the city held an award ceremony of a writing contest on Covid-19 prevention and control in HCMC on August 8.

Attending the event were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, deputy head of the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of the city Nguyen Thi Bach Mai.

The writings' value is the preservation of memories about the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The entries featured people’s reflections on their emotions, thoughts, and feelings on the pandemic; and showed a realistic vivid picture of grief, loss, strength, belief, and love during the disease, said writer Trinh Bich Ngan, chairwoman of the HCMC Writers’ Association and a member of the contest’s jury.

Despite the hardships and health risks, a large number of essential frontline workers carried out their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Military and police officers, doctors, healthcare workers, and medical staff members who put their own lives at risk with selfless determination for the sake of saving lives, including the unborn child in her mother's womb, were leading the battle against Covid-19 from the front.

It is also the persistent operation of the whole political system at all levels 24 hours a day to help people overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, such as doctor Trinh Huu Nhan who was going to retire sacrificed his life in the line of duty; a militia who devoted his life to the struggle against the diseases and left his fiancée behind; a delegation of five teachers and 245 students of Thai Binh University of Medicine and Pharmacy assisted the fight against the virus in HCMC.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to individuals and collectives who participated in the writing contest and highly appreciated the valuable and meaningful articles.

He hoped that the contest is not only organized at the city level but also launched at the grassroots level to remember the devasting and painful moment and the spirit of sharing of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Pham Duc Hai said that launched seven months ago, the writing contest’s organization board received 2,267 entries reflecting meaningful stories and practical solutions as well as efforts and great contribution of individuals and collections in the battle against the virus.

On this occasion, the HCMC People's Committee launched a mass mobilization on collecting documents and items on Covid-19 prevention and control. The event will run until July 2024.