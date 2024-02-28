HCMC’s Vice Party Chief extend greetings to outstanding doctors

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited and extended greetings to outstanding doctors on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) extends greetings to Dr. Phan Kim Phuong, former Director of the HCMC Heart Institute. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his gratitude to Dr. Phan Kim Phuong, former Director of the HCMC Heart Institute and medical staff of Tam Duc Heart Hospital.

He highly appreciated Tam Duc Heart Hospital’s great achievements in protecting and caring for people's health over the past time. He wished the hospital’s medical staff happiness and good health.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc also expressed his profound gratitude to Dr. Phan Kim Phuong, for her great contributions to the health sector of the country and HCMC, especially in healthcare and heart surgeries for children and people in the city.

He wished the doctor good health to continuously contribute to the city’s healthcare and the cause of medical human resources training.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd, L) visits Dr. Phan Kim Phuong, former Director of the HCMC Heart Institute and medical staff of Tam Duc Heart Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, R) visits Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation visited Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien, former Minister of Health.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc showed respect to Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Trung Chien for her great contributions to the health sector of the country. The city leader hoped she will continue to devote herself to the medical profession, including treating patients, sharing her knowledge and training doctors, contributing to the development of the medical sector of HCMC.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh