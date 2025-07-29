Dengue cases surpass alert threshold in many wards, communes in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported a sharp rise in dengue fever cases across the metropolis, with major outbreaks emerging in numerous wards and communes on July 29.

Health workers inspect high-risk sites in Phuoc Thang Ward, HCMC

Faced with the rapid surge in infections, the municipal health sector has rolled out an array of aggressive measures to curb the spread, including hotspot management, outbreak containment, public awareness campaigns, and mobilizing local authorities, health collaborators, and communities to take joint action.

In wards such as Phuoc Thang, Rach Dua, Tam Thang, and Vung Tau—where case numbers have exceeded the alert threshold—local health stations have detected and eliminated over 170 outbreak clusters, while carrying out weekly clean-up drives and larval eradication campaigns. In Vinh Loc Commune alone, 163 cases and four major outbreaks have been recorded within just five weeks. The commune’s health station promptly conducted chemical spraying, intensified public outreach, and urged residents to participate in mass clean-up efforts, effectively breaking chains of transmission and stabilizing the situation.

Similarly, in Quarter 24 of Cho Lon Ward, health teams have conducted three rounds of mosquito fogging, guided residents on water-container management, and encouraged personal protection against mosquito bites while instructing them to monitor for early warning signs of dengue. In Tan Binh Ward, anti-epidemic teams inspected six high-risk sites, cleared waterlogged waste areas, and enlisted community participation in regular surveillance. Construction site owners have been required to sign pledges to prevent mosquito breeding and will be held accountable for any repeat violations.

In Tan Phu Ward, dengue prevention efforts have been intensified through close coordination among various stakeholders. Since early 2025, local authorities have fined five entities for breaching dengue control regulations. Beyond on-the-ground operations, the city’s health sector continues to leverage its “Online Health” application, which in 2025 alone has received 13 dengue-related reports from residents across districts—all resolved within 48 hours.

According to HCDC, dengue cases in HCMC continued to rise in July 2025, posing the risk of widespread outbreaks. Since the start of the year, the city has recorded 16,847 cases, up more than 168.8 percent from the same period in 2024, including ten fatalities. The increasing number of severe cases is straining the healthcare system, underscoring the urgent need for robust community-level disease prevention and control.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Thuy Doan