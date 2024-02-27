HCMC’s medical sector to promptly implement breakthrough plans

At the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and more than 50 leaders and healthcare professionals of hospitals and medical centers in the city.

Addressing the event, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his gratitude to the generations of doctors, and healthcare workers for their ability, professional ethics, and dedication in caring for patients, contributing to the protection of people's health and the overall development of the city and the country.

He affirmed that the acknowledgment and appreciation of medical staff's accomplishments and contributions is not only extended on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day, it is also often.

The Party organizations and administrations together with the healthcare sector at all levels in the city must pay more attention to the material and spiritual lives of medical workers, especially those who are retired to prevent staff from leaving due to work pressure and life difficulties and solve problems effectively, the city’s chairman asked.

Regarding key tasks and development orientations for the healthcare sector of the city in 2024, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai noted that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has promulgated many directions and policies for the health sector, including health collaborative network policy, continuing to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, maintaining the reputation of the city's healthcare sector, and establishing specialized healthcare centers.

The city will focus on training medical human resources, forming a network of healthcare centers and developing medical institutes comparable to the regional and global standards, implementing the pilot program on allocating human resources for medical stations based on population scale, accelerating the "Supporting the development of young talents and future leaders in the healthcare sector of the city" project and the ”Adolescent health care” program, he added.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh