2023 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards announced

The Voice of HCMC People (VOH) and the City’s Department of Health on February 26 held an award ceremony for the 2023 “Vietnam Medical Achievement Award” honoring remarkable achievements of the health sector in the year 2023.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offer the 2023 Vietnam Medical Achievement awards to winners. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony was Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated the Voice of HCMC People (VOH) and the City’s Department of Health in organizing the award to honor outstanding contributions and efforts of healthcare professionals in protecting and caring for people’s health.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents the 2023 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards to HCMC Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Medical Achievement Award aims to highlight technological applications and creative renewal of healthcare workers to take care of patients.

The award not only encourages medical workers to launch creativities in the health sector but also pays tribute to the healthcare force for their hard work, challenges of the living conditions, and activities of everyday life in caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment.

The organization board selected 12 outstanding medical works for the award ceremony from 85 submissions from 42 hospitals and medical facilities in the city and neighboring provinces including Long An and Hau Giang. The event aims to celebrate the 69th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27, 1955 – 2024).

By Thanh Son, Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh